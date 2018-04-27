The family of Tim Bergling, aka Avicii, has released a second statement following his sudden death last week at the age of 28. The statement implies, (especially when read in the original Swedish, according to Variety), that the EDM artist and DJ died by suicide. In the statement the family speaks about Avicii's struggle within the music industry, writing, "Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight."

Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions.

An over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.

When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music.

He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness.

He could not go on any longer.

He wanted to find peace.

Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.

Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed.

The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.

Bergling retired from performing live in 2016 for health reasons, and was hospitalized various times over the years. Over the years he reportedly suffered from acute pancreatitis from excessive drinking.

Related | Avicii: The Genre-Bending Superstar

Photo by Patrick Bowman

