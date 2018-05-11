Last month, Avicii (real name: Tim Berling) died via suicide at the age of 28. Since then, model Tereza Kačerová has revealed that she was in a relationship with the musician.

Today, she posted a letter addressed to him on Instagram that detailed the sadness and trauma she has endured in the last few weeks. She talks about coming to terms with his death and the loss to her family, and also addressed trolls who have been messaging her and her loved ones.

"Those of you who went to such length as emailing my baby daddy, best friends and co-star insults about me and expected them to get on board... please. Seek professional help. It's time," she said. "All that being said, I wouldn't wish this upon any of you and I, in fact, pity you because someone must have really hurt you for you to be this cruel. Luckily, a lion doesn't concern itself with opinions of sheep."











She revealed that she is being blamed for Avicii's death, adding, "You have accused me of 'exposing Tim' to get 'fame and money' while throwing every insult under the sun my way."

