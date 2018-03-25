Since an her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr., searches for Aubrey O'Day's name have become popular on PornHub.

PornHub tells celebrity news site TMZ that her numbers have gone up by a "whopping 10,405%."

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter has never done porn, but according to PornHub reps, her name has been searched on the site in the past. But TMZ is speculating that her sudden porn popularity might be linked to a PornHub patrons pattern, as Stormy Daniels' name has also been popping up a lot in searches after she went public about her affair with Donald Trump Sr.

Images via Instagram

