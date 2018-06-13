Fashion
Since Gucci's foray into the extra-terrestrial with their Spring '18 campaign and Xander Zhou's decision to send pregnant male aliens down the London men's fashion week catwalk, outer space is proving to be a hot source of inspiration for fashion's brightest lights.

Enter the latest to interpret the intergalactic, British menswear designer Astrid Andersen, who took a Studio 54/UFO-conspiracy-theorist approach to her latest collection. Forgoing the traditional runway format, Andersen showcased her '70s-informed "space fantasy" collection in favor of a live lookbook shoot, allowing presentation-goers to observe the clothes being photographed against a desert scene backdrop and alongside an albino crocodile — also an important influence on the new season.

Andersen explains that when incepting the collection, she immediately felt free from her ordinary creative routine, pivoting to prioritize building a narrative into each piece. Described by the designer as "sports luxe," the offering includes colorful tracksuits, a hooded puffer vest as well as a metallic-croc trench and a red-eyed albino crocodile graphic t-shirt. Each piece is practical and transformative, while simultaneously serving up a a healthy dollop of drama.

"This season was inspired by a 70s DIY space fantasy mixing natural elements with artificial ones and finding inspiration in albino crocodiles and tinfoil caravans — all reflected in a mix of raw silk / high performance polyester," Andersen told PAPER. Most important was the morphing of final visuals and collection, this time creating a set design to reference the mood in the collection and creating new and exiting content around my aesthetic."

See the unforgettable looks, below.

Photos courtesy of Astrid Andersen

