Assless Chaps Are the New Flower Crown at Coachella

The yeehaw movement has reached an extreme high, snowballing on the Internet into something now as mainstream as McDonalds.

For some, the western-inspired trend comes in the form of ironic stanning for the likes of country pop stars Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves or Mason Ramsey; for others, yeehaw is significantly deeper — a cultural conversation that stems back to the work of Black creatives who have explored the imagery for years. Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" remix with Billy Ray Cyrus was, in many ways, the climax, and climbed to the No. 1 spot on Billboard after sparking a debate about inclusion in country music. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Related | How Yeehaw Took Over the Internet

At Coachella 2019, yeehaw was the unofficial dress code, with chaps — specifically the assless kind — dominating festivalgoers' weekend style. Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina wore a pink cow-printed variation with matching rodeo hat, while burgeoning beauty mogul Nikita Dragun sported two different looks, one of which she debuted at the Moschino after party. YouTuber James Charles also gave his best yeehaw, with stylized white chaps and a suede, fringed one-piece.

While Lizzo made a serious case for the festival rebrand ASSCHELLA, others are suggesting we call it CHAPCHELLA to account for the sheer breadth of chaps, from motocross to lingerie.

Regardless, people all over took note of the cheeky trend, which seems to be Coachella 2019's answer to the flower crown (though they still made unwarranted appearances by a select few).

From URL to IRL, it seems yeehaw is gonna ride 'til it can't no more.