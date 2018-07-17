There's a new preview for the highly anticipated film Assassination Nation, the Sundance hit with a cast that's catnip for Generation Z: the movie stars Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Abra, and Suki Waterhouse, with supporting turns from Bella Thorne and Maude Apatow (Anika Noni Rose, Joel McHale, Colman Domingo, and Bill Skarsgård play the adults).

The movie, written and directed by Sam Levinson, is a social satire about high school and the internet, exploring the violent consequences of a mass hacking in a small town. When an anonymous firebrand starts posting private messages and photos on a public forum, everyone goes batshit crazy.



"The main idea I was exploring is how we treat one another, and how the internet can at times sort of create this barrier in which empathy isn't able to get through," Levinson told Deadline. "I also wanted to deal with mob mentality and vigilantism, and how truth has become splintered."

Assassination Nation comes out on September 21st. Watch the maniacal, bloody Red Band trailer, below.

Photo via Neon/Cinetic Media