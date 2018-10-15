ASOS White Menswear Makes Its Debut

Seven years after the release of its "White" womenswear collection, ASOS has launched a menswear counterpart. The British ecommerce site's head of menswear design James Lawrence has elevated the label's cool, malleable aesthetic for its growing male customer. Fittingly, the collection is rendered in a neutral color palette in hues from navy and black to stone, lilac, and heather gray — no bright animal prints or arty motifs as seen in its popular "reclaimed vintage" program. The 90-piece collection features generously cut knits, wool suiting, denim, and outerwear and edited range of accessories (with belt-bags, of course) and shoes.

With sizes that accommodate plus and tall customers and prices ranging from $23 to $198, the 18-year-old brand (which is already at the top of WWD's list of most visited ecommerce sites) could make a major dent in Zara and H&M menswear sales this year.

See more piece from the collection, below.

Photos courtesy of ASOS



