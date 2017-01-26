Ashley Graham's never been shy about how much she digs her body. Whether she's starring in ad campaigns, posing on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition, or being a fierce judge on the new America's Next Top Model, she's spoken out constantly and loudly about loving yourself and your body, regardless of how you look. True to that message, earlier today she posted an Instagram from a beach in the Philippines showcasing not the standard hot bikini shot most models would post, but a close-up of her thigh and some cellulite. In the caption, Graham noted, "I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in. And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn't be either."

[h/t Buzzfeed]

Splash photo Angela Pham/BFA.com