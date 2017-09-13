While Rihanna has proved tenfold she is committed to catering to and showcasing racial diversity in each of her endeavors, Ashley Graham had some thoughts about the total lack of curvy models selected to walk the runway in the singer's iconic motorcross-inspired Fenty x Puma show on Sunday.

In conversation with Yahoo! Style, Graham expressed disappointment in the fact she only saw one body type hit the catwalk.

"I was at Fenty last night, and that was an amazing show. But how dope would it have been to see some curves on the runway?" She did acknowledge, however, Rihanna's role as an industry leader in hiring models of color. "It was a very diverse group of women," she said, "which was really nice."

Graham went on to say perhaps designers are unsure if their clothes will work on fuller figures.

"I think there's some designers who might want to have curves on the runway but haven't figured it out maybe? It's funny to me, because I'll look at runways and think, I'd look so great in those clothes or, I know curvy women who would look so great in those clothes."

We have to keep pushing for the fashion industry to become more inclusive, friends, and with the platform she has, Rihanna should be leading the charge.

[h/t Teen Vogue]

Images via Getty