Hear Ashlee + Evan’s Champagne-Soaked 'Paris'

As we all know, the queen of our broken teen hearts, Ashlee Simpson, and her husband Evan Ross (son of Diana Ross) are giving the Kardashians a run for their money when it comes to our favorite TV family — and gifting us with a brand new album as a lovebird duo, Ashlee + Evan. Their new docu-series of the same name, which premiered on E! on Sunday offers a window into their family life, Ashlee's years in-and-out of the spotlight, and their new music, which is Simpson's first since 2012 (!)

The name of their show and project represents a symbolic fresh lease on creation for the duo, as they shed their last names — and instant associations with entertainment dynasties — to build and discover a new sound together.

Related | All The Pieces of Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

Whatever they're doing, it's working. Their debut single, ballad "I Do," which, like the docu-series, reveals the couple as deliriously and genuinely in love, hit #2 on the iTunes Pop Chart, and #6 on the overall chart within a few days. Now, leading up to the second episode of Ashlee + Evan, the pair are debuting their second single: "Paris."

Seductive and slinky, "Paris" is an R&B-inspired club ode to the city of lights, dripping with champagne and cinematic nostalgia. Simpson uses her soulful, throaty vocals, which have only improved over time, to frame a tangled-in-the-sheets weekend: "Naked in Paris, terrace, vintage in paradise/ On the velvet, helpless, let's play the games we bought tonight/ Don't forget the ice" over woozy, heart-beating production. The pair harmonize on the chorus, and Ross contributes to the picture: "Wearing your fur coat, hang your red dress soaking wet/ Plaza Antoinette, dancing round like Josephine Baker."

The pair have a delicious, easy chemistry, and honestly "Paris" was probably inspired by a real trip the pair took. We get it, you guys obsessed with each other! Just kidding, we can't get enough.