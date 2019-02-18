Since 2004, the designer Ashish Gupta has been showing his sequin covered collections at London Fashion Week. Best known for his playful sense of humor and for dressing everyone from Madonna to Jerry Hall and Victoria Beckham, each Ashish collection is a sensory overload in the best possible way. Here's everything you need to know about the fall 2019 show.

Crochet Revival

The statement pieces of the season came in the form of hand crocheted colorful skirts, dresses, jackets, tops — entire outfits really — made of classic '70s style granny squares strung together in over 70 different colors. The twist here, was that these garments were made of sequins rather than basic yarn.

Sequin Masterpieces

Everyone knows Ashish makes some of the best sequin pieces. This season was no exception. Aside from the crochet garments, there were stunning sequin pants, sweaters and hoodies for all genders.

Following fashion's favorite trend of sky high hair, most of the models in the snow had massively teased, bouffant, XXL hair. With the addition of a few glittery hair clips on time, the look felt more modern than vintage.

Fall Flowers

Several of the outfits incorporated shimmering hand embroidered 3D flowers. On transparent jumpsuits and sequin skirts, they felt particularly festive for a fall collection.

There were crochet uniforms of sorts, and then there were luscious knits in lurex strung with glitter and sequins. The latter was a textural wonderland and also came in a vest silhouette layered over rich brocade fabrics.