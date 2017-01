Obviously walking a red carpet is Serious Business, between getting that just right pose and making sure everyone's on your best angles. At Dior Homme Winter '17-'18 Show on Tuesday, ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg decided to have a little fun on the step and repeat (all while showing off the new collection, natch). Watch the two clown around on the carpet in the slideshow below.

Photos by Julien Boudet