Asahd Khaled is accustomed to glamour. The now one-year-old son of DJ Khaled is known to rock powder blue Gucci suits, chill in jacuzzis and kiss Rihanna. So what do you get the baby that already has everything? Answer: a $100,000 diamond watch and a birthday party replete with a live tiger cub.

Haute Living, which threw Asahd's one year birthday bash, was commissioned by Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck to create the piece, which reportedly features more than 600 diamonds that weigh 11.65 carats.

The jungle-themed party was apparently also hosted by P.Diddy and featured live wild animals:

Wait, what? DJ Khaled threw Asahd a bday party featuring an ACTUAL TIGER?!

Memories to last a lifetime.

