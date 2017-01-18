Ahead of their Beauty and the Beast live action movie, Disney released a new doll supposedly modeled after Emma Watson's Belle earlier this month. Which is funny, seeing as how the Internet-at-large agreed that the doll -- with a strangely shaped head and unrealistic freckling -- looked less like a Disney Princess and more like Justin Bieber in a ballgown.

What the fuck is this? Did the plastic from Lord Farquaad's batch LEAK into Belle's vat at the factory?! 😒😒 pic.twitter.com/Q8uJJfDnE5

— Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) January 7, 2017

when you order an emma watson doll online but a justin bieber doll in a yellow dress & a wig arrives instead pic.twitter.com/PUQUBXyufT

— rebekka (@dolanschistad) January 7, 2017

they thought they made a nice emma as belle doll but instead they made a justin bieber doll pic.twitter.com/lbApA05pu0

— maryam (@seIinaivy) January 7, 2017





Thankfully, Mark Jonathan -- the artist behind those incredible RuPaul's Drag Race-inspired Barbie repaints -- took it upon himself to help Disney's design team out, and give Belle a real makeover.









Watch Jonathan's stunning reveal video below to see a doll worthy of the gorgeous Emma Watson.







