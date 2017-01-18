Artist Mark Jonathan Gave *That* Emma Watson Doll A Major Makeover
Ahead of their Beauty and the Beast live action movie, Disney released a new doll supposedly modeled after Emma Watson's Belle earlier this month. Which is funny, seeing as how the Internet-at-large agreed that the doll -- with a strangely shaped head and unrealistic freckling -- looked less like a Disney Princess and more like Justin Bieber in a ballgown.
Thankfully, Mark Jonathan -- the artist behind those incredible RuPaul's Drag Race-inspired Barbie repaints -- took it upon himself to help Disney's design team out, and give Belle a real makeover.
Watch Jonathan's stunning reveal video below to see a doll worthy of the gorgeous Emma Watson.
