If art imitates life and life is but a collection of moments at once fleeting and urgent, then what better way to capture one of the biggest art festivals in the world than through the lens of a Polaroid camera?

Photographer Andrew Tess brought his signature style to capture guests and moments at several events during Art Basel Miami this week, including parties and dinners hosed by Gucci, Moschino, Artsy and the ACLU.

Check it out below and live vicariously through the flicks: