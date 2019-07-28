It’s another pretty bizarre day on the Internet as #ArmieHammer is a top trending topic on Twitter. Some tweeters are wondering why, but thankfully many others have the receipts. There’s a video going around from the Call Me By Your Name actor’s Instagram Stories, and it involves toe-sucking
Hammer posted random footage of his young son sucking on his toes with the caption “This happened for a solid 7 minutes...” Now, majority of the Internet regrets having even looked up the trending topic, and understandably a lot of people reacted with absolute outrage.
We’re not sure what happens in the Hammer household, but we hope this isn’t a frequent occurrence.
Image via Getty