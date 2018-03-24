Fashion
Beautiful People
Break the Internet ®
Tech
Internet Culture
NSFW
Sunday Funnies
Entertainment
Music
Film/TV
Books/Zines
Roundups
Care
Videos
Fashion

Armani X Celebrates its 'New Energy' with Cara Delevingne and Martin Garrix in Miami

Jasmine Ting
12h

Last night, DJ Martin Garrix and Cara Delevingne hosted Armani Exchange's "New Energy, Same Spirit" event on Miami Beach.

The event was meant to celebrate the relaunch of A|X as it repositions itself as the face of "new Italian streetwear." And both Cara and Martin, who are both the brand's testimonials, were seen donning looks from Armani X — giving us a preview of what's to come.

Guests also included David Guetta, Robin Schulz, Desiigner, Chris Zylka, and Paris Hilton.

DJ Martin Garrix performed a special set for guests

Louis van Baar

Images courtesy of Armani Exchange

Subscribe to Get More