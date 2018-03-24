Fashion
Armani X Celebrates its 'New Energy' with Cara Delingne and Martin Garrix in Miami

Jasmine Ting
10m

Last night, DJ Martin Garrix and Cara Delevingne hosted Armani Exchange's "New Energy, Same Spirit" event on Miami Beach.

The event was meant to celebrate the relaunch of A|X as it repositions itself as the face of "new Italian streetwear." And both Cara and Martin, who are both the brand's testimonials, were seen donning looks from Armani X — giving us a preview of what's to come.

Guests also included David Guetta, Robin Schulz, Desiigner, Chris Zylka, and Paris Hilton.

DJ Martin Garrix performed a special set for guests

Louis van Baar

David Guetta and Martin Garrix

Cara Delevingne and David Guetta

World Red Eye

Cara Delevingne and Martin Garrix in A|X

Louis van Baar

World Red Eye

Martin Garrix in A|X

Louis van Baar

Desiigner at the A|X relaunch

World Red Eye

Paris Hilton at the A|X relaunch

World Red Eye

David Guetta at the A|X relaunch

World Red Eye

David Guetta and Desiigner

World Red Eye

Images courtesy of Armani Exchange

