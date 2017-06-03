Two weeks after a terrorist bombing left 22 dead and numerous injured at her Manchester, UK stop on her "Dangerous Woman" tour, Ariana Grande is back visiting the victims of the day.

Ariana surprised fans at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital where she took pictures and spent time with those who were hurt in the explosion.





Ariana took sunflowers to all the victims also 🌻 #ArianaGrande #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/P9H0BXVAzf

— One Love Manchester (@OneLoveManchstr) June 2, 2017





More photos of Ariana grande's visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. #Manchester #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/nEooXpAtPY

— Ariana Grande News (@Ariana_NewsHQ) June 2, 2017









"We will never be able to understand why events like this take place," Ariana wrote in a statement following the attack, "because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn't recoil. We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win."

"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before," she continued.

Ariana is slated to perform with Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, and Pharrell this Sunday in Manchester at a concert to benefit the victims and their families.

Header photo via David X Prutting/BFA.com