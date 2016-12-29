Ariana Grande, whose Twitter bio simply states "dangerous woman," came for the haters after her complaint about a fan's casual objectification brought on a wave of victim-blaming.
All the singer had to do was post a note about how disgusting sexual objectification can feel, recounting an encounter with one of Mac Miller's fans who enthusiastically congratulated Mac on "hitting that" (the "that" in question being Grande), before sexists everywhere started blaming her style of dressing and music for inviting this kind of sexism and objectification.
"Expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect!" Ariana Grande tweeted in response, "Just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault."
In a flurry of similar tweets (and – probably – a toss of her goddess-level pony tail), Grande was quick to shut down the victim-blamers, as sexual assault/objectifcation is NEVER a woman's fault.
"it is not. an open. invitation."
*hair toss*
[h/t Jezebel]