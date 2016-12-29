Ariana Grande, whose Twitter bio simply states "dangerous woman," came for the haters after her complaint about a fan's casual objectification brought on a wave of victim-blaming.





All the singer had to do was post a note about how disgusting sexual objectification can feel, recounting an encounter with one of Mac Miller's fans who enthusiastically congratulated Mac on "hitting that" (the "that" in question being Grande), before sexists everywhere started blaming her style of dressing and music for inviting this kind of sexism and objectification.

"Expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect!" Ariana Grande tweeted in response, "Just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault."

In a flurry of similar tweets (and – probably – a toss of her goddess-level pony tail), Grande was quick to shut down the victim-blamers, as sexual assault/objectifcation is NEVER a woman's fault.





seeing a lot of "but look how you portray yourself in videos and in your music! you're so sexual!" .... please hold.. next tweet... i repeat

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016





expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect !!! just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault.

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016





Women's choice. ♡ our bodies, our clothing, our music, our personalities..... sexy, flirty, fun.

it is not. an open. invitation.

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016





You are literally saying that if we look a certain way, we are yours to take. But we are not !!! It's our right to express ourselves. ♡

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016

"it is not. an open. invitation."

*hair toss*

