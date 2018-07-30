Reebok has tapped Ariana Grande to launch the latest version of its iconic Rapide sneaker. Originally released in the '90s, this fall's iteration features Reebok's red and blue vector logo as a prominent motif.

Back in May, the star wore Reebok's Rapide sneaker in a promotional video for "The Light Is Coming," the single from her upcoming album Sweetner produced by Pharrell Williams, featuring Nicki Minaj. Available for pre-order on the Reebok website, the style will officially hit stores on August 2nd.

Photos Courtesy of Reebok