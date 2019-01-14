It would appear that Ariana Grande is truly on the mend from, what we can all agree, was a wild 2018. At least, that's what her upcoming fifth album, her engaging tweets, and now, new ink and a relaunched Sweetener World Tour might suggest.

The beloved singer posted an image of a new arm tattoo of adorable Pokémon creature Eevee by Kane Navasard on her Instagram story several hours ago, after admitting that on her day off she played Pokémon Go for 15 hours. Stars, they're just like us!

She also announced the rescheduled North America dates of her Sweetener World Tour (get tickets here), which now extend through July to accommodate her upcoming headlining performance dates in April at Coachella.

See those dates, below, and in other related Ariana-is-thriving news, we're geeked for the release of her new single "7 Rings," the second official single from thank u, next, this Friday. That song is apparently about a lavish trip to Tiffany's in New York, during which, after sipping some bubbly, Ariana bought her diamond rings for her friends when she was having a bad day! How do we get in that squad again?

Sweetener World Tour: 03-18 Albany, NY - Times Union Center

03-20 Boston, MA - TD Garden

03-22 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

03-25 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

03-26 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

03-28 Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

03-30 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

04-01 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

04-03 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

04-05 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

04-14 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04-21 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04-25 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place

04-27 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

04-30 Portland, OR - Moda Center

05-02 San Jose, CA - SAP Center

05-03 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

05-06 Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

05-07 Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

05-10 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

05-11 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

05-14 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

05-17 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

05-19 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

05-21 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

05-23 Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

05-25 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

05-28 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

05-29 Orlando, FL - Amway Center

05-31 Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

06-01 Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

06-04 Chicago, IL - United Center

06-05 Chicago, IL - United Center

06-07 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

06-08 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

06-10 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

06-12 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

06-14 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

06-15 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

06-18 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

06-19 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

06-21 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

06-22 Boston, MA - TD Garden

06-24 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

06-26 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

06-29 Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

07-01 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

07-05 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

07-06 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

07-08 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

07-11 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

07-13 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

Photo via Getty




