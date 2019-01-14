It would appear that Ariana Grande is truly on the mend from, what we can all agree, was a wild 2018. At least, that's what her upcoming fifth album, her engaging tweets, and now, new ink and a relaunched Sweetener World Tour might suggest.
The beloved singer posted an image of a new arm tattoo of adorable Pokémon creature Eevee by Kane Navasard on her Instagram story several hours ago, after admitting that on her day off she played Pokémon Go for 15 hours. Stars, they're just like us!
She also announced the rescheduled North America dates of her Sweetener World Tour (get tickets here), which now extend through July to accommodate her upcoming headlining performance dates in April at Coachella.
See those dates, below, and in other related Ariana-is-thriving news, we're geeked for the release of her new single "7 Rings," the second official single from thank u, next, this Friday. That song is apparently about a lavish trip to Tiffany's in New York, during which, after sipping some bubbly, Ariana bought her diamond rings for her friends when she was having a bad day! How do we get in that squad again?
Sweetener World Tour:
03-18 Albany, NY - Times Union Center
03-20 Boston, MA - TD Garden
03-22 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
03-25 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
03-26 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
03-28 Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
03-30 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
04-01 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
04-03 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
04-05 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
04-14 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04-21 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04-25 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place
04-27 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
04-30 Portland, OR - Moda Center
05-02 San Jose, CA - SAP Center
05-03 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
05-06 Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
05-07 Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
05-10 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
05-11 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
05-14 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
05-17 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
05-19 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
05-21 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
05-23 Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
05-25 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
05-28 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
05-29 Orlando, FL - Amway Center
05-31 Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
06-01 Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
06-04 Chicago, IL - United Center
06-05 Chicago, IL - United Center
06-07 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
06-08 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
06-10 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
06-12 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
06-14 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
06-15 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
06-18 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
06-19 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
06-21 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
06-22 Boston, MA - TD Garden
06-24 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
06-26 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
06-29 Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
07-01 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
07-05 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
07-06 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
07-08 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
07-11 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
07-13 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
Photo via Getty