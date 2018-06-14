Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have released their new collaborative single, "Bed," a sultry track with gentle synths, soft bass and a hint of tropical vibes for the summer. Grande brings feathery light vocals to the hook: "I got a bed / With your name on it," while Minaj raps to an unnamed lover about the things she'd like to do with him.

"Bed" is expected to appear on Minaj's upcoming album Queen. Other singles from the album include "Barbie Tingz," "Chun Li" and her latest with Lil Wayne, "Rich Sex."

Listen below:

