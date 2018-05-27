Love is in the air for 14-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown. The actress posted a photo of herself, kissing her boyfriend, 15-year-old American singer Jacob Sartorius, on the moonlit beach. She captioned the photo, "moonlight w him 🌙." The adorable lovebirds were greeted with comments filled with love—and a tinge of annoyance jealousy because of the cuteness of it all.

Model and "Drop the Mic" co-host Hailey Baldwin commented, "ugh y'all are so CUTE!!" Her friend Kendall Jenner couldn't help but double-tap and heart the Insta post, too. But the greatest, most definitely truthful, comment was courtesy of none other than Ariana Grande: "i wasn't even allowed to leave my house til i was 20."

The comment got over a whopping 317K likes, but no response from MBB just yet. We're sure she gets it. She's cool.

