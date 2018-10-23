Ariana Grande posted a sweet tribute to ex-boyfriend Mac Miller on her Instagram stories. The Pittsburgh rapper, who passed away on September 7th at the age of 26 from an apparent drug overdose, was known as one of the nicest people in hip-hop.

Grande posted a black-and-white video, in which a tuxedo-clad Miller chats with the pop star's grandmother before turning to her and smiling.

A week after he passed away, Grande posted a video of Miller with a caption reading: "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. Rest."

She had previously posted a sweet photo of Miller looking up at her.

Grande and Miller broke up in May after five years together. Grande has since faced an onslaught of online harassment blaming her for Miller's death.

Photo via BFA



