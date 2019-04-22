Coachella is all about the surprise stage guest, and Ariana Grande knows it. On her first weekend as headliner she brought out most of the members of *NSYNC, plus Nicki Minaj, Diddy, and Mase. Then her set last night included an appearance from none other than Justin Bieber. They performed his Purpose hit "Sorry" and it was honestly very good!

As the two musicians would have it, Bieber's appearance was unplanned. This is almost definitely a lie, but the surprise element definitely made the moment more fun. "I haven't been on stage in like, two years," Bieber said when he first entered. "I came out here, I had no idea I'd be on this stage tonight. Absolutely no idea." Grande confirmed: "True story."

It's true that Bieber hasn't performed on stage since 2017, so those who got to see him can safely say those steep Coachella ticket prices were worth it. Especially given other religious experiences that took place on Sunday.