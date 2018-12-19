Yes, Ariana Can Save the Planet With Every Whistle Tone in 'Imagine' Live

We couldn't let the day go by without mentioning that Ariana Grande, whose newest post-Sweetener single "Imagine" only hit streaming services on December 14, performed the gospel-infused single live last night.
Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was Grande, high pony, oversized Christmas sweater and thigh highs, naturally, alongside The Roots to sing "Imagine." And what came out? Pure excellence. As The Roots backed the track's waltzing production with a lively horn section, the silken-voiced singer belted out her tune in a better-than-the-recording version. Wait for the 2:51 mark.
The "can you?" bridge build-up unfolds and gives way to that iconic series of trilled Mariah Carey whistle tones that only orca whales in the Pacific Ocean before — and now, blessedly, us — can hear. They must certainly be doing backflips by now. Even the coral reefs of the Caribbean Sea that so desperately need protecting from other aquatic wildlife, have been empowered by Grande's notes to tell life-sucking algae to begone. Meanwhile, Grande is chillin' and standing there, singing like that. Making what looks like no effort, looking and sounding like the solution to climate change. If I tried to hit those notes, I'd be on the floor in a coughing fit and a puddle of tears so severe, not even an Ashlee-on-SNL hoedown could save me
Earlier on the episode, Grande also sang a cover of "I Wish It Was Christmas Today" alongside Fallon, Horatio Sanz, Chris Kattan, and Tracy Morgan. But honestly no shade, who even cares about that all things considered? (Maybe I am the Grinch, sue me). Those whistle tones tho.
Ariana Grande: Imagine
Photo via Getty