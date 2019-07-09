While fans try to figure out whether or not the dog on Ariana Grande's beachy-regal August Vogue cover is really hers or not, real or not, FaceTuned or not, stuffed or not, the unstoppable star casually dropped the new video for Thank U, Next highlight "In My Head."

The trap-inflected, intimate pop song covers the ins and outs of Grande's mind, as she wonders aloud if she's too much to handle, too needy to be loved, before deciding that all the speculation is "all in my head." The video, directed by Bardia Zeinali and styled by Vogue's Jorden Bickham captures Grande's feelings of mental claustrophobia by putting her alone in a big white room in an Area puffer jacket and skirt, Givenchy bodysuit, and Pleaser boots. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Related | Ariana Grande Lets Us Inside Her Head

She shimmies about the room as the camera zooms around her, capturing a mix of aerial, wide-angle, and close-up shots. Dancers are also present, only as Pleaser boots that click and strut in time to the tune of Grande's therapeutic musings. Needless to say, it's all very chic and makes the song even more real.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Stream Thank U, Next, below.

thank u, next