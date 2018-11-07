Did I watch Ariana Grande's Ellen performance of "Thank U, Next" on YouTube, or did I dream it? Alongside backup dancers Victoria Monét and Tayla Parx, with whom she co-wrote what is already acknowledged as one of the greatest breakup anthems of all time, Ari staged a tribute to the iconic dance sequence from The First Wives Club, complete with white power suits and wedding cake. It was perfect, despite the fact she tripped and fell (but symbolically recovered!) halfway through.

First Wives Club is a revenge movie about living a better life than your shady ex, so it's easy to see why Ariana would take visual cues from it for a song that literally name checks her high-profile past romances. "Thank U, Next" embodies themes that Diane Keaton would approve of: like being in a healthy relationship with yourself, first and foremost. Also, dropping your breakup song right before SNL airs as a power move.



Consider adding more white lace to your wardrobe, and watch the whole performance, below.