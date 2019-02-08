Ariana Grande Confesses Her Love for Fenty Beauty on 'Make Up'

It's official: Ariana Grande is just like the rest of us — she loves Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, and fans now have proof. The pop star dropped today her long awaited album thank u, next, and one particular track has Ariana stans uniting with RiRi stans.





The song "Make Up," which essentially talks about making up a boyfriend, also features a special shout out to Rihanna's beauty brand. Grande sings," No eyeliner on, but looking at you is the fix/ Highlight of my life, just like that Fenty Beauty kit."

This isn't the first time the singer has hinted at her love Fenty Beauty. Just last month, Grande posted a video on her Twitter showing off her extensive Fenty collection. The Fenty twitter account re-posted the video, to which the singer responded, "Wait till u hear 'make up.'"

Could this be the beginning of a future Fenty x Ariana collaboration? Who knows? But we're here for it.



Listen to the entire thank u, next album, below.

thank u, next