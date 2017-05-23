Police in Manchester, England have confirmed multiple fatalities after loud explosions were heard at an Ariana Grande concert tonight. Reps have confirmed that the singer is unharmed, while CNN reports that at least 19 people were killed and 50 more were injured. Witnesses described hearing at least two loud explosions toward the end of the concert around 10:30pm. Police have asked people to stay away from the area.

Multiple senior U.S. intelligence officials said they suspect the blast was caused by a suicide bomber who set off the explosion outside the arena as people were leaving the show, according to NBC. They also said they believe some of the fatalities may have been a result of a stampede of concert-goers fleeing the area.

Suspected Explosions Occurred Moments After @ArianaGrande Finished Performing At The Manchester Arenapic.twitter.com/2Q82kSE1Im

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 22, 2017





