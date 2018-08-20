Ariana Grande has had quite the year, from releasing her long awaited album Sweetener, to breaking up with Mac Miller and announcing a lightning fast engagement to Pete Davidson, to lowering her ponytail — so far, for fans at least, it's been a hell of a ride. Now the singer has revealed she plans to add another major life event — for a pop star, anyway — and will be changing her name upon marrying her beau.

Speaking with Ebro Darden of Apple Music Beats 1, Grande said she won't give up Grande completely, but will instead go with good old-fashioned hyphenation. This means she'll be Ariana Grande-Davidson, which is decidedly less sexy than just Grande, but considering her current legal name is Ariana Grande-Butera, perhaps it's not much of a switch.



"I have to keep Grande because of my Grandpa," she told Ebro. "I think of him with everything I do in it and he was so proud of our name, I should keep it."

While you'd think she'd want to keep Grande also because it's her stage name and she's currently one of the most well-known artists in the world, she also noted that she's not so attached to having a last name in general. "I feel like I'd eventually just be Ariana, isn't that sick?" she said. I feel like it's got a ring to it."

It's an idea that's not totally beyond the pale; the more we write about artists, the easier it becomes to shorten their names to save space and characters on Twitter. She's also got the Ariana market on lock for the most part at the moment, with few other Arianas out there viably competing for most recognition. This is how fame works.

Photo via Instagram

