"Thank U, Next" is a great break up song, but we maybe need to stop talking about the relationship that inspired it. Yesterday afternoon, Ariana Grande's former fiance Pete Davidson asked the singer's stans to stop bullying him, writing on an iPhone note that "I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for the past 9 months... I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't."

Now Grande has weighed in too, asking her fans to be kinder in their treatment of her ex. On her Instagram story last night, Ari wrote that she "felt the need to remind my fans to please be gentle with others."

"I really don't endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity," she explained. "I care deeply about Pete and his health. So please let whatever point you're trying to make go."

She also wondered why stans were having such a violent reaction to what is actually a pretty positive and empowering anthem about learning from past relationships and loving Mean Girls, writing that "I will always have irrevocable love for [Pete] and if you've gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point."

In other words: teens, step away from the keyboard and go do your math homework. Leave Pete Davidson alone!