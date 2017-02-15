Fresh off the Yeezy press: Muslim model and best looking human to ever leave the womb, Halima Aden will make her NYFW debut on the Yeezy runway today wearing a hijab.

The IMG-signed 19 year-old is set to be one of the highlights of Kanye West's fifth collection with Adidas, Business of Fashion reports. Aden, who was born in a Kenyan refugee camp, will also feature in the March issue of the CR Fashion Book, as editor Carine Roitfeld finds the young model "inspiring."

Aden gained national attention while competing in Minnesota's Miss USA pageant after she wore a burkini in the swimwear section. Ivan Bart, president of IMG, told Business of Fashion that he applauded Aden's commitment to the hijab.

"I found that she was just so brave to stick to what she really believed in and yet go after the American dream of being in a beauty contest," Bart said.

Yeezy Season 5 seems to be the show that keeps on giving.



[h/t Harper's Bazaar]

Image via Instagram