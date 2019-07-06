Royals fans are rejoicing as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a.k.a. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have just released official photos of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The baby, who was born on May 6, 2019, had his christening ceremony on Saturday morning.

The baptism was a private event, held at the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. In the Instagram post from the Sussexes' official account, they wrote, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie."

The first photo — taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor, where Harry and Meghan had some of their wedding pics taken — shows the Sussexes joined by guests, including Marke's mom Doria Ragland, Prince Charles and his wife Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to CNN, the Queen was not able to attend due to a prior engagement.

A second black-and-white photo shows an up-close look of the proud parents with their newly-christened child in the Rose Garden at the castle.



The photos were snapped by fashion photographer Chris Allerton. Young Archie was wearing a handmade replica of the royal christening gown, which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years since the Queen commissioned it to preserve the original Royal Christening Robe commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841.