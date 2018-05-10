Earlier this month, Venezuelan producer Arca teamed up with fashion platform SSENSE to put on an immersive performance art and installation piece in which he escaped from a pool and generally wreaked havoc in the new SSENSE MONTRÉAL flagship building.

The Björk collaborator has also teamed up with the company and Prada to release a line of "Tormenta" goods including a $770 fanny pack, a $445 T-shirt, and BDSM-inspired headphones that are selling for a cool $6,450. The headphones include a leather cage that surrounds the wearer's head like a mask when used. If they look a little impractical, it may be because they are being sold, "exclusively as an art object... without any guarantees or warranty."

Arca posted about the headphones on his Instagram page, joking, "hey i designed some headphones it's casual they're really cheap pick up a pair or don't or whatever either way i'm locking you into the sound."

Photo via Getty