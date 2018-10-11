Jeremy Scott's signature, whimsical style stems from designing for his friends. RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria, musical duo Amiaya, alongside models Barbie Ferreira and Teddy Quinlivan join Scott, his assistant Sakura Bready, publicist and close friend Pablo Olea to model Moschino's new collaboration collection with H&M. The party-ready capsule — complete with Disney characters, head-to-toe sequin looks, and clever plays on '90s music culture — hits stores and HM.com on November 8.

Photos courtesy of Moschino x H&M