Queer Eye co-stars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness have sent fans into a speculative frenzy about their relationship status thanks to a cheekily captioned photo series featuring a shot of two kissing.

While celebrating the Fourth of July together, Porowski decided to post a few photos of them in the back of a car. The accompanying caption? "I guess Amurica's birthday's our anniversary, babe."

I guess Amurica’s birthday’s our anniversary, babe. ❤️

A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni) on

Needless to say, fans have proceeded to freak the fuck out with reactions ranging from heart emojis to all-caps, exclamation mark-filled comments.

But, of course, they didn't stop there. To add fuel to the dating rumors, the account for Van Ness' podcast, Getting Curious with JVN, responded to the post with a bunch of heart eye emojis.

That said, the kiss could very well just be a friendly sign of affection between the two — especially since fellow Fab Five member, Tan France, couldn't help but roll his eyes at it all.

Either way, we're not mad!

Photo via Getty

