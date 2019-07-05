Queer Eye co-stars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness have sent fans into a speculative frenzy about their relationship status thanks to a cheekily captioned photo series featuring a shot of two kissing.



While celebrating the Fourth of July together, Porowski decided to post a few photos of them in the back of a car. The accompanying caption? "I guess Amurica's birthday's our anniversary, babe."

Needless to say, fans have proceeded to freak the fuck out with reactions ranging from heart emojis to all-caps, exclamation mark-filled comments.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

For the sake of my sanity I need my gay dads Antoni and JVN to explain what they're doing on Instagram today. Are they dating? Are they drunk? Are they elaborately promoting season four of QUEER EYE? The world needs answers! pic.twitter.com/DFrn2idSd7 — Valerie Ettenhofer (@aandeandval) July 5, 2019

antoni?????? and jvn??????? hello is this a real thing is this a joke i’m Losing it — ashley 🐛 (@eightiesmitch) July 4, 2019

But, of course, they didn't stop there. To add fuel to the dating rumors, the account for Van Ness' podcast, Getting Curious with JVN, responded to the post with a bunch of heart eye emojis.

That said, the kiss could very well just be a friendly sign of affection between the two — especially since fellow Fab Five member, Tan France, couldn't help but roll his eyes at it all.

THIS IS THE CLOSEST CONFIRMATION WE HAVE lmao so jvn and antoni were probably joking pic.twitter.com/QpAzseH0hm — mental chillness (@tvnfrance) July 5, 2019

Either way, we're not mad!