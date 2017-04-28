Hold onto your hats: actress, lifestyle guru, and jade vagina egg purveyor Gwyneth Paltrow has announced big plans to bring her website Goop to life. She and Condé Nast are partnering to make a physical edition of the site, also called Goop.

The publication will be released quarterly, beginning this September, and will cover many of the same "wellth" topics the site already focuses on. According to Women's Wear Daily, the publication is "conceptualized as a collectible," and Anna Wintour said, "Goop and Condé Nast are natural partners." Wintour and Paltrow have been friendly for years, and the idea to make Goop into a magazine apparently came about during an informal chat between the two.

It also makes sense for Condé Nast to add new health publication to its portfolio after Self magazine closed last year, and given Goop's success with its online audience, a physical copy seems like a pretty safe bet.





[h/t The Cut]



Image via Getty