We finally have a visual to accompany Azealia Banks' critically-acclaimed release, "Anna Wintour," and it's everything you might have hoped.

In jean shorts, driver gloves and a ripped t-shirt that leaves very little to the imagination, Banks vogues in an empty warehouse and parking lot to the EDM-infused track. It's truly beautiful in its simplicity, with the kind of choreography that is bound to inspire many how-to tutorials.

If this is what we're in for the drop of her new album, Fantasea II, sign us up.

Check out "Anna Wintour," below.

