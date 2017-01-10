Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have trumpeted a message from their respective marble roosts in the sky, in the form of a divorce statement.

The two--who've been locked in a fairly grim custody battle over their six children--said this, of their highly publicized split:

The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.





Why does Reunification sound like a name of a sequel in a sci-fi franchise?

ALIEN: REUNIFICATION.

Header photo via Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com