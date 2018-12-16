Fashion
Beauty
Paper People
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
NIghtlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe

This year's Miss Universe competition is definitely one for the books, with Miss Spain 2018 Angela Ponce making history as the first transgender woman to compete in the pageant since the reversal of a policy stating participants had to be "naturally born" women back in 2012.

While it's too soon to tell what Ponce's standing is already in the competition, she's definitely a favorite. And many admirers and the LGBTQ+ community on Twitter has already regarded her as a winner. The model and activist has won the hearts of many with her messages on representation and love. She told TIME in an interview, "I'm showing that trans women can be whatever they want to be: a teacher, a mother, a doctor, a politician and even Miss Universe."

When asked about her potential victory, and former pageant owner now President of the United States Donald Trump, she simply replied, "More than a message to him, it would be a win for human rights. Trans women have been persecuted and erased for so long." She continued, "If they give me the crown, it would show trans women are just as much women as cis women."

Good luck, Angela! You're already doing amazing, sweetie.

Image via Getty

Subscribe to Get More