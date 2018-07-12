Unseen Photos of​ Andy Warhol and His Famous Friends Are Going Public

Tonight, we give thanks to The Andy Warhol Foundation at the dinner table: thousands on thousands of never-before-seen images taken of and by the late, great Andy Warhol have been collated for a new book, exhibition and online project package as part of a "visual diary" of Warhol's final years.

There are reportedly 130,000 pictures that have not been made available to the public from 1976 to his death in 1987, with Warhol only printing 17 percent of the shots (they're marked with Xs and Os to demonstrate his rejects and favorites). The collection also features a range of Warhol's famous friends, including Debbie Harry, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Truman Capote and Liza Minelli. Not to mention the abundance on NSFW content. Warhol's friend Victor Hugo can be seen snorting cocaine and having sex with multiple men and Jon Gould also appears in intimate moments. Many other explicit images have been cropped to protect the identities of their subjects. The full collection will go on display at Stanford University from September.

"It is Warhol as you've never seen him before," says Richard Meyer, Stanford art professor told the Guardian. "You're seeing his daily life in a way that's just never been possible before because these contact sheets have never been available to public view." He continues: "The contact sheets not only offer new and important insights about Warhol's life and work, they also help clarify issues surrounding what motivated and preoccupied him during the last decade of his life."

It's all pretty ironic Warhol once said "I just do art because I'm ugly and there's nothing else for me to do" — now he's one of the world's most recognizable models. Check out Contact Warhol: Photography Without End on display at the Cantor Arts Centre from September 26 to January 6 2019.

Photos via The Andy Warhol Foundation/Getty