As Andrea Gibson prepares to release their new studio album HEY GALAXY, out January 12, the award-winning spoken word artist has shared a visual for their current single, "Angels of the Get-Through." Paired against an acoustic guitar, Gibson performs their poem with passionate, fluttering vocals: "This year has been the hardest of your whole life," they begin, speaking to a friend before offering words of comfort.

"I wrote this poem for one of my best friends when she was going through one of the hardest years of her life, but it's for anyone going through a difficult time," Gibson told PAPER. "The video for the poem warms my heart as we collected video submissions of people with their best friends, and it's the sweetest reminder to me about what is truly precious in this life. Here's to showing up for each other."

Gibson previously shared "Your Life," as well as "Radio" off HEY GALAXY, both of which secured their celebrated ability to create original work that's deeply personal yet entirely relatable. Their poetry largely centers on contemporary issues surrounding justice, love, heartbreak and healing, underlined by a life-long journey into their proud non-binary identity.

Watch Andrea Gibson's "Angels of the Get-Through," below.