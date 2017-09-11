In unexpected but very, very welcome news, hip hop legend André 3000 will join the recently reinstated darling of cinema, Robert Pattinson, as well as Juliette Binoche and Mia Goth in the cast of new sci-fi film, High Life. Take my money.

Variety reports the Claire Denis-directed film will see a group of convicts embark on a dangerous space mission in return for a reduced sentence. Famous for White Material and 35 Shots of Rum, High Life will mark Denis' directorial-debut in English language cinema.

André 3000 was recently designed and was named brand ambassador for Tretorn while Robert Pattinson starred in Good Time, which garnered excellent reviews.

Cannot wait.

[h/t Variety]

