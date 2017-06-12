Every year, fashion and nightlife's most fabulous players descend upon Vienna, Austria for the city's annual Life Ball, a celebration of, of course, life. From Anna and Pat Cleveland to Amanda Lepore, Dean and Dan Caten to Ladyfag, everyone is in attendance. The annual event, in all its decadence and debauchery, hosted by AIDS LIFE, raises funds (upwards of one millions Euros) for organizations supporting those with HIV/AIDS. Here, photographer Marco Ovando gives us an all-access pass to the flight over, Francesco Scognamiglio's fashion show, and, of course, the parties.