Bodies come in many different shapes, sizes, and shades. This a fact. This is not a controversial statement nor one that is terribly new. But it is one that needs to be reiterated countless times in order to undo centuries of unhealthy beauty standards ingrained in the fashion industry.

Luckily, there have been increasingly more and more earnest efforts made towards inclusivity with recent initiatives by Aerie, ASOS, and now American Apparel. Announcing their new NUDE S collection, American Apparel has revealed that their new line of nude-wear will come in nine different shades spanning the full spectrum of skin colors and will be available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL. Coming in a variety of styles from bras and thongs to hot shorts and full bodysuits, the collection promises something for every woman.

To underscore the brand's commitment to diverse and inclusive apparel, they even when so far as to underline the 'S' in NUDE S . Emphasizing the plurality of neutral tones, that there are as many nude looks as there are women. "There is no singular version of the human experience, and no singular definition of 'neutral'" American Apparel said in a statement about the collection.

Take a look through the campaign below and shop the full collection on American Apparel's website.

Photo Courtesy of American Apparel

Photo Courtesy of American Apparel