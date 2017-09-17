Amber Tamblyn wrote a powerful Op-Ed for the New York Times just in time for tonight's Emmy awards in which she says women need to finally start being believed when they report sexual harassment and violence.

Tamblyn has written about her experience with sexual assault in the past, and in the Times piece directly references being sexually harassed on the set of a television show when she was 21. She wrote:

"A crew member had kept showing up to my apartment after work unannounced, going into my trailer while I wasn't in it, and staring daggers at me from across the set. I liked him at first. He was very sweet and kind in the beginning. We flirted a bit on set. But I was in a relationship. And liking someone certainly didn't merit the kind of behavior he was exhibiting, which was making me feel unsafe."

She told a producer about what was happening, but instead of believing her, he said, "Well, there are two sides to every story." She continued:

"For women in America who come forward with stories of harassment, abuse and sexual assault, there are not two sides to every story, however noble that principle might seem. Women do not get to have a side. They get to have an interrogation. Too often, they are questioned mercilessly about whether their side is legitimate. Especially if that side happens to accuse a man of stature, then that woman has to consider the scrutiny and repercussions she'll be subjected to by sharing her side."

Just last week, Tamblyn wrote about being inappropriately hit on by actors James Woods. Hammer's new film, Call Me By Your Name, is about a relationship between a 24-year-old played by Hammer and a 17-year-old played by Timothée Chalamet. On Twitter, Woods called out the supposed indecency of this age gap, to which Hammer replied by saying Woods (now over 60) dates much younger women. Tamblyn then shared a story about Woods trying to pick her and a friend when she was 16. Woods responded that she was lying, though she later posted a text with a friend confirming her story. She then wrote an open letter to Woods via Teen VogueTeen Vogue, calling out "Woods Culture."

As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA https://t.co/WqAnYxB604

— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 11, 2017

Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......?

— Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) September 11, 2017

James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. "I'm 16" I said. "Even better" he said.

— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2017

The first is illegal. The second is a lie. https://t.co/0jD1dvtInC

— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 12, 2017

Since I know people love to question the intengrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go. pic.twitter.com/rchYilrjuZ

— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 12, 2017

Calling out sexual harassment and violence is difficult work that though never ending, must be done. We appreciate Tamblyn taking it on.

Image via BFA

