Amber Rose has always been at the forefront of the fight for women's rights. She founded the Amber Rose Foundation, a nonprofit geared specifically towards reducing societal victim blaming and ending sexual violence. She also organizes a yearly Slut Walk to "raise awareness about sexual injustice and gender inequality." Now, she's teamed up with clothing brand Simply Be to create a line that embodies all her feminist politics by celebrating all body shapes and sizes and by having an accessible price point. The line will launch on June 20th, ranging in size from 6 to 32 and in price from $20 to $40. It features dresses, skirts, leggings, crop tops, and body suits, and stresses comfort and accessibility, which Rose says are important to her as a woman juggling numerous responsibilities including her career and motherhood. PAPER chatted with her about her new line and what female empowerment looks like to her.

What inspired you to start your line? I love the fact that Simply Be allowed me to have my collection in all sizes for all women. I thought that was very important. I just wanted to have simple staple pieces that you can dress up, dress down. If you're a girl on the go, it's easy to throw on and still feel fabulous. Why is it important for you to have clothes at a range of sizes and at accessible price points? It's important because I'm an advocate for body positivity. I grew up very poor in Philly, but I always wanted to be very fashionable and I always wanted to have a line that is accessible for really everyone. I didn't want to leave anyone out.

I feel like fashion is often dismissed as frivolous because it's something that is deemed feminine or materialistic. But it's such a great means of self-expression. Absolutely. I do feel like it's self-expression. You can add your own accessories to everything to make it your own. Whatever you add to your outfit, I encourage that to fully be yourself. A lot of your earlier work is about female empowerment. Do you feel like this line is informed by that activism? I'm a full-time mom, I'm a business woman. I want stuff that's easy. You didn't have to put a lot of thought into it. After my son, I was plus sized and I found that during that time, it was hard for me to find clothes. And so that's why it was so important to do this line for all shapes and sizes so no one feels left out. Related | Amber Rose on Sex Toys and Why the Women's Movement Isn't Inclusive

What's your favorite article of clothing from the line? I would say all of them. I think that they all have some stretch to them, so whatever size you get, it will form to your body, and I think that's what we're looking for nowadays because we want the convenience of putting something on that fits and is easy and you can wear with sneakers or heels. Really everything in the collection is exactly that. What was the design process like? The process involved sitting with the team and telling them that I didn't want a lot different prints or stripes or colors on anything, I just wanted everything to be simple and solid colors because I wanted it to be easy. I feel like when I online shop, I look for easy. I don't like a lot of buckles and buttons and stuff like that because usually when it gets to my house it's a lot, it doesn't fit well.