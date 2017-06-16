Amber Rose is a busy woman. Between motherhood, her many business ventures, her annual SlutWalk, bringing back the bush and shutting down Piers Morgan and other trolls, the 33-year-old has got her hands full. It's not super surprising, then, that despite her sex positive brand, she has had "literally no time for penis" this year.

Rose posted a meme to Instagram yesterday saying as much, adding the caption: "When the world thinks you have Orgies all day and mad dudes because ur sexually confident and body positive but really you're a full-time mom/ businesswoman and literally have no time for penis."

We feel you, Amber, and we wish you luck in the coming months.





[h/t The Cut]

Image via John Salangsang/BFA.com